Nasdaq Nabs 10th Record Close of 2025 as Stocks Stay Hot

Stocks locked in gains across the board today, with Wall Street emboldened by upbeat retail sales data and a strong batch of corporate reports. The Dow added 229 points for its second-straight triple digit pop. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both secured record closes, with the latter currently riding a four-day win streak and scoring its 10th record settlement so far this year. Traders are also eyeing remarks at 6:30 p.m. E.T. from Federal Reserve President Christopher Waller -- widely regarded as a candidate to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
5 Things to Know Today
- In less enthusing data, business inventories were unchanged in May. (Reuters)
- Homebuilder confidence in July continues to grapple with weak demand. (CNBC)
Oil Bounces Back Amid Tightening Supply
Oil prices righted the ship today, thanks to low inventories and lingering Middle East tensions. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.08, or 1.6%, to settle at $67.46 per barrel.
Gold prices moved lower, as the U.S. dollar moved higher amid the deluge of upbeat economic data. August-dated gold futures lost 0.4% to settle at $3,345.30.
