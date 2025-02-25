Nasdaq Logs Another Triple-Digit Drop

Stocks were mostly lower today, after a weaker-than-expected consumer confidence report added to economic uncertainty. While the Dow added 159 points, the Nasdaq logged its fourth straight loss -- and its third consecutive triple-digit drop -- dragged lower ahead of Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings report. The S&P 500 also extended its losing streak to four sessions, as broader market sentiment remained cautious.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) hovered near the psychologically-significant 20 level, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 4.3% -- its lowest level since December -- as traders sought safety in bonds.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Futures Fall to Lowest Level of 2025

Oil futures fell to their lowest level of the year as U.S. tariff concerns weighed on demand, offsetting support from new Iran sanctions. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.77, or 1.5%, to settle at $69.93 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices fell to a one-week low, as investors took profits after Monday’s record high. At last glance, gold's April contract was down 1.4% at $2,920.40 an ounce for the day.

