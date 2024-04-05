Nasdaq has launched the new Nasdaq Carbon Academy, an online self-paced course developed in collaboration with AirMiners. Based on the AirMiners Buyers Academy pilot, this on-demand course draws on AirMiners’ expertise as an accelerator, networking hub, and educational platform for carbon removal innovators. The Academy covers comprehensive content on carbon dioxide removal (CDR), from basics to advanced topics, in a user-friendly format. The goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to integrate carbon credits into companies’ emissions strategies.

Through the Carbon Academy’s five interactive and accessible modules, participants gain a deep understanding of the carbon removal market, including its key technologies, market dynamics, carbon removal credit portfolio development, and strategies for securing internal corporate support. The platform is open to all and is available on on Nasdaq’s website.

Nasdaq Carbon Academy covers following five courses:

Introduction to Carbon Dioxide Removal

Core Carbon Dioxide Removal Concepts

Carbon Dioxide Removal Methodologies

Quality, Value, and Aligning Incentives

Budgeting, Portfolios, and Contracting

"I am excited to announce that the fruitful collaboration between Nasdaq and AirMiners has resulted in the creation of an insightful educational tool tailored for those interested in the carbon dioxide removal market. With the launch of this platform, we aim to enhance awareness and education surrounding carbon markets. Nasdaq Carbon Academy provides comprehensive information, from basic to advanced levels, in an accessible and user-friendly format," says Fredrik Ekström, Head of European Product Strategy and Management at Nasdaq, and Chairman of Puro.earth.

Tito Jankowski, CEO of AirMiners says “We built this academy so sustainability leaders can go from curious to confident in carbon dioxide removal. I'm excited for the Carbon Academy to support the next wave of sustainability leaders and their teams to take action on their sustainability goals,” says Tito Jankowski, CEO of AirMiners.”



