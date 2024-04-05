Nasdaq Introduces Nasdaq Lens™: An AI-Enabled Platform Designed to Streamline Public Company Research and Disclosure Activities

A New Era for Public Company Research and Disclosure Activities
This week we introduced Nasdaq Lens™, an AI-native platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This innovative solution combines large language models with scaled data, role-specific context, and specialized AI workflows—all designed to help finance, legal, sustainability, and risk teams work faster and smarter.
Nasdaq Lens is built to transform how organizations conduct critical research and collaborate across in-house expert teams focused on regulatory disclosures. Building on the success of Sustainable Lens®, the platform can help professionals gain confidence and credibility by giving them the ability to quickly conduct broad-based research and analysis and align with evolving market practice. Teams leveraging Nasdaq Lens’s AI capabilities may expect to see up to an estimated 80% reduction in disclosure workloads compared to traditional, manual processes.
Why Nasdaq Lens Matters Now
The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. Companies face growing pressure to analyze information quickly and ensure disclosures remain clear, consistent, and complete. Disclosure requirements continue to expand in scope and complexity—particularly in areas like Form 10-K risk factors. For example, for early 2025 filers, the average length of risk factor disclosures tied to AI has grown 40% compared to 2024, underscoring how quickly expectations are changing in just this one area.
Nasdaq Lens is designed to surface and interpret these emerging disclosure trends, in order to bring scale, intelligence, and efficiency to the process.
A Bold Step Forward
“Nasdaq has heard directly from issuers about the growing complexity and cost of being public,” said Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq. “Nasdaq Lens marks a bold step forward in addressing the frustrations of issuers, uniting Nasdaq’s efforts in AI innovation and advocacy to make it easier to be a public company. With Nasdaq Lens, we’re helping organizations make faster, smarter decisions and minimize the regulatory burden of being a public company.”
Advocacy Meets Innovation
Nasdaq Lens gives issuers AI-native tools to perform robust research, understand reporting obligations and market practice, and generate draft disclosures with greater speed and confidence. This innovation reflects Nasdaq’s broader commitment to advocacy and modernization. As detailed in Nasdaq’s recent whitepaper, Advancing the U.S. Public Markets: Unlocking Capital Formation for a Stronger American Economy1, Nasdaq continues to champion efforts that reduce friction for public companies and strengthen global capital markets.
“Teams responsible for reporting and compliance tell us that existing tools are often outdated or too generic for today’s complex environment,” noted Mike Stiller, Head of New Growth Initiatives, Corporate Solutions at Nasdaq. “We have developed Nasdaq Lens to provide the innovation companies need to modernize their research and regulatory compliance capabilities, which delivered alongside Nasdaq’s broader advocacy efforts, we think makes for a powerful combination to support companies.”
A Platform Built for the Modern Enterprise
Nasdaq Lens builds upon the robust technology, security, and AI governance model of Sustainable Lens, Nasdaq’s leading AI-powered benchmarking platform for sustainability professionals2. Sustainable Lens will be offered as the sustainability user interface within the broader Nasdaq Lens platform. Nasdaq Lens meanwhile is designed to bring the same level of scale, efficiency, and security posture that sustainability teams have seen with Sustainable Lens, to clients’ financial, legal, and risk teams, ushering in a new era of AI-powered productivity for public companies.
By unifying fragmented research and disclosure drafting processes through a single AI-native platform, Nasdaq Lens enables professionals to “see through their own lens”—tailoring the experience to their unique priorities. Whether it’s a financial reporting professional benchmarking 10-Q disclosures and analyzing SEC Comment Letters, or a legal team drafting 10-K risk factors, Nasdaq Lens can help transform workflows that previously required weeks of manual research and substantial fees into streamlined processes delivering intelligent insights in minutes.
Key Use Cases
Within Nasdaq Lens, AI combined with a scaled content set of company reports and filings and domain-specific context and workflows reimagine high-priority use cases such as:
- Financial Filing Workflows & Insights
- Regulatory Disclosure Gap Assessments and Drafting
- SEC Comment Letter Analysis
- Benchmarking & Research Across 12,000+ Companies
- Answering Executive & Stakeholder Questions
- And more…
For more information, visit Nasdaq Lens.
Nasdaq Lens is an AI-enabled tool intended to assist with research and compliance activities. It does not provide legal advice or guarantee regulatory outcomes. The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.