Nasdaq Introduces Nasdaq Lens™: An AI-Enabled Platform Designed to Streamline Public Company Research and Disclosure Activities

A New Era for Public Company Research and Disclosure Activities

This week we introduced Nasdaq Lens™, an AI-native platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This innovative solution combines large language models with scaled data, role-specific context, and specialized AI workflows—all designed to help finance, legal, sustainability, and risk teams work faster and smarter.

Nasdaq Lens is built to transform how organizations conduct critical research and collaborate across in-house expert teams focused on regulatory disclosures. Building on the success of Sustainable Lens®, the platform can help professionals gain confidence and credibility by giving them the ability to quickly conduct broad-based research and analysis and align with evolving market practice. Teams leveraging Nasdaq Lens’s AI capabilities may expect to see up to an estimated 80% reduction in disclosure workloads compared to traditional, manual processes.

Why Nasdaq Lens Matters Now

The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. Companies face growing pressure to analyze information quickly and ensure disclosures remain clear, consistent, and complete. Disclosure requirements continue to expand in scope and complexity—particularly in areas like Form 10-K risk factors. For example, for early 2025 filers, the average length of risk factor disclosures tied to AI has grown 40% compared to 2024, underscoring how quickly expectations are changing in just this one area.

Nasdaq Lens is designed to surface and interpret these emerging disclosure trends, in order to bring scale, intelligence, and efficiency to the process.

A Bold Step Forward