Nasdaq Index Performance: January 2023

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) started the new year off strong despite the various economic and geopolitical headwinds it faces, gaining 10.6% in January. This rally marked the strongest January on record going back to 2001 and the best single-month return since July of last year. Overall, the indexes returned 8.7% on average, with 97 of the total 100 we track in this report finishing in positive territory, with an average return of 8.4% across all 100. The best-performing index over the last month was the Nasdaq Bitcoin Index (NQBTCS), up 40.1%. Outside of the crypto space, the top-performing index was the Nasdaq CTA Internet Index (QNET), which gained over 19%. On the flip side, the Dorsey Wright Healthcare Tech Leaders (DWHC) Index was the worst-performing index across all 100 we track in January, posting a loss of -1.0%.

Featured Indexes Performance

Within the Nasdaq Featured Index lineup, the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap Index (NCX) outperformed its peers with a gain of 13.9%. Even with a gain of 4.7%, the Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum Index (NDXDWA) was the worst-performing index for the month. On average, the Nasdaq Featured Indexes gained 10% in January.

Global Indexes Performance

All indexes in the Nasdaq Global lineup moved higher in January. The Nasdaq Developed Markets Index (NQDM) and the Nasdaq Emerging Markets Index (NQEM) finished up over 7%, while the Nasdaq Europe Index (NQEU) gained 8.6%. Within the United States, we saw significant strength from the Nasdaq US Small Cap Index (NQUSS), which finished up 11%, followed by the Nasdaq US Mid Cap Index (NQUSM), up 9.5%.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) led the way in terms of performance across the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Index suite with a return of 7.6%. The worst-performing within this group was the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (OMXC25), with a loss of -0.1%.

Tech Suite Indexes Performance

Each Nasdaq Thematic/Tech Index finished in positive territory with an average gain of 11.1%. We saw considerable strength from the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence Index (NQINTEL) (+18.1%), the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index (CELS) (+18.7%), and the Nasdaq CTA Internet Index (QNET) (+19.3%), all posting double-digit returns to kick off 2023. The weaker areas, relatively speaking, across this suite of indexes included the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) (+3.5%), the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE) (+3.3%), and the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index (NQCYBR) (+4.4%).

Dorsey Wright Indexes Performance

The suite of relative strength-driven Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Indexes mostly moved higher, except for Healthcare (DWHC) and Utilities (DWUT), two of the more defensive sectors in the suite, which lost -1.0% and -0.6%, respectively. The Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Leaders Index (DWBM) was the top-performing index, with a gain of 14.2%. Within the international space, the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Index (DWADM)’s gain of 7.7% managed to outpace its emerging counterpart, the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Index (DWAEM), by just over 3%. The Dorsey Wright International Focus Five Index (DWAQIFF) gained 5.7%.

Dividend & Income Indexes Performance

January’s rally also took place across the Nasdaq Dividend and Income Indexes, each of which finished with a gain of at least 2%. The Nasdaq International Dividend Achievers (DAT) led the way with a gain of 8.2%, followed by the Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index (NQ96DIVUS), which finished up 8.1%. The relative laggard of the group in January was the Nasdaq US Broad Dividend Achievers Index (DAA) (+2.3%).

The six indexes within the Nasdaq Options Suite finished January in the black with an average gain of 6.3%. The CBOE Nasdaq-100 Half BuyWrite Index (BXNH) was the top performer of the group, with a return of 9.0%.

Green Economy Indexes Performance

Like the other areas we’ve covered, the Nasdaq Green Economy Indexes all finished up for January. The best-performing index was the Nasdaq OMX Solar Index (GRNSOLAR), with a gain of 10.5%. We also saw strength from the Nasdaq OMX Green Economy Index (QGREEN), which gained 9.3%. Wind (GRNWIND) managed to gain 2%, making it the group’s laggard despite a positive month.

Other Assets Indexes Performance

The Nasdaq BulletShares Index returns were somewhat muted in January. The outperformer was the BS High Yield Corporate Bond 2026 TR Index (BSJKQ), up 3%, followed by the BS High Yield Corporate Bond 2024 TR Index (BSJKO), up 2.4%. The average return across this suite of indexes was 1.1% in January.

Finally, all three of the Nasdaq Crypto Indexes rallied in January, with the Nasdaq Bitcoin Index (NQBTCS), Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCIS), and Nasdaq Ethereum Index (NQETHS) finishing up 40.1%, 38.2%, and 33.7%, respectively.

Investors welcomed January’s broad rally after wrapping up a tough 2022, although not much has changed between now and then. The possibility of a soft landing remains up in the air, all while geopolitical tensions remain present. The Fed continues to signal that it will be data-dependent and has acknowledged that we’ve started to see some disinflation. As a result, the Fed has continued to slow down the rate hikes from 75 bps, to 50 bps, to just 25 bps in February. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq-100 recorded its best January since 2001, giving investors some much-needed optimism as we move into February and further into 2023. On a rolling one-year, price return basis, the Nasdaq-100 is down 18.94% through 1/31/2023.

