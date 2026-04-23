Nasdaq Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $519 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $549 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $2.137 billion from $2.096 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $519 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.137 Bln vs. $2.096 Bln last year.

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