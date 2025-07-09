Nasdaq Hits Record After Nvidia Milestone

Wall Street found its footing today, with all three major indexes notching comfortable wins. The Dow and Nasdaq added triple digits, the latter closing at a record high with help from the tech sector. Chip behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) reached the first-ever market capitalization of $4 trillion, boosting the Magnificent Seven and tech stocks across the board. Investors are still on edge though, after President Donald Trump sent letters to six more countries detailing the latest tariff rates.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Airline stock on autopilot before earnings.

on autopilot before earnings. This utility stock is just getting started.

is just getting started. Plus, Starbucks China attracts offers; a utility stock soars; and a gold mining stock to target.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil Chops as U.S. Crude Stockpiles Increase

Oil prices were essentially flat today, as tariff uncertainty fights a 7.1 million surprise uptick in U.S crude stockpiles. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added five cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $68.38 a barrel.

Gold prices extended their slump as the U.S. dollar gained. August-dated gold futures shed 0.3% to settle at $3,306.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.