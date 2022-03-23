Nasdaq Fund Network Welcomes BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF Models, Enhancing Transparency for Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is registering its flagship Target Allocation ETF model portfolios on the Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN), paving the way for asset managers to provide greater transparency into this growing but often opaque investment vehicle.

These BlackRock ETF model portfolios are an actively managed solution built with iShares ETFs. For these model portfolios, BlackRock specifically uses iShares ETFs as underlying holdings to provide investors with the potential to manage costs more efficiently. Each portfolio has its own unique objective, offering exposure to various asset classes, industry sectors, style factors, currencies, and geographies.

Upon registering these ETF model portfolios, NFN will apply a six-character symbol for each product and disseminate indicative pricing data to institutional and retail investors. With standardized symbology and a searchable ticker, the platform enables advisors and investors to access and assess performance information across market data platforms. It also provides advisors, broker-dealers, and investors with easy access to performance information, which is critical given how the breadth and scale of strategies continue to grow.

Specifically, NFN facilitates the collection and dissemination of performance, price or net asset value (NAV) valuation, and strategy-level reference data to more than 100 million investors for over 35,000 products, including mutual funds, collective investment trusts (CITs), structured products, unit investment trusts (UITs) and 529 college savings plans, as well as alternative investment products.

Notably, BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF models are the first of their kind to be registered on NFN, which is officially expanding its services to include ETF models, separately managed accounts (SMAs) and unified managed accounts (UMAs).

Model portfolios, SMAs and UMAs have traditionally been considered unique niche investment products, but product popularity is growing, allowing investors access to professionally managed strategies. Depending on how these investments are delivered and managed, they can offer several benefits, such as transparency, customization, disciplined investment management, tax efficiency and optimization. As a result, they have been valuable tools for financial advisors, helping them deliver more personalized portfolio management solutions to their clients.

With the registration of BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolios on NFN, it represents an important step in not only bringing greater performance transparency to this asset class but will also help to bridge the gap between asset managers, financial advisors, portfolio managers and investors.

Contact NasdaqFundNetwork@Nasdaq.com to learn more about the network.