Asset Owners: Is it Time to Revisit Your Peer Benchmarking Strategy?

Asset owners, such as those who manage a public or corporate pension plan, face challenges in today's complex and dynamic market environment. Monitoring performance against peers, understanding the drivers of their returns and making informed recommendations on policy adjustments and allocations can be overwhelming to manage. Most available peer benchmarking tools are limited by their lack of transparency, customization, and coverage.

Now, with Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking, asset owners have access to a new peer benchmarking solution that simplifies the process while providing critical insights to help them make more informed decisions.

"Client insights fuel innovation and Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking is the answer for asset owners who want to enhance their peer benchmarking strategy and gain a deeper understanding of their performance. It is the only product that offers the level of transparency, customization, and coverage that asset owners need to make better investment decisions and achieve their objectives," said Daniel Brickhouse, Vice President and Head of Product for Analytics at Nasdaq.

What sets Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking apart?

Unlike other available peer benchmarking products, Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking data is transparent, not anonymized, and asset owners can analyze custom peer groups rather than standardized groups. It enables asset owners to easily identify top-performing funds and asset allocation categories with transparency into the underlying decisions that have driven performance. Asset owners can make informed recommendations on policy adjustments and allocations through in-depth analyses of which asset classes are driving performance, within their plan and within other top-performing plans.

Additionally, Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking provides the best coverage of investor performance – tracking more than 20,000 institutional investors. Its data completion, accuracy and timeliness far exceed anything in market.

With Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking, asset owners in the US can gain visibility into the underlying asset managers driving top performance via Market Lens, a proprietary library of documents, presentations and profiles representing over 20,000 institutional investors. With access to key insights, investors can hold their managers and advisers accountable, ask the right questions and negotiate fees with confidence.

When should asset owners re-evaluate their peer benchmarking approach?

With fiscal year-end (June 30) approaching, now is a critical time for institutional asset owners in the US to set their strategic objectives for the next fiscal year and measure their investment performance relative to peers; however, it is always important for asset owners to make sure they are getting value from their suite of tools that help inform their decisions.

Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking helps asset owners:

Gain deep insight into how their plan is performing relative to completely customizable peer groups based on plan names size, location, and more.

Be equipped to inform board members, trustees and other stakeholders with meaningful performance measurement.

Better understand their own performance by analyzing which asset classes, strategies and managers are driving results in top-performing peer portfolios.

Make data-driven decisions by using transparent and granular data to validate or challenge their existing investment practices and policies, and to identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.

Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking is part of the Nasdaq eVestment™ platform, which is a leading data and analytics provider to the asset management industry, bringing transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market and equipping managers, asset owners and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

For more information, visit the Nasdaq eVestment™ Peer Benchmarking website or email the team here.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq- listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.