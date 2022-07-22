Nasdaq Empowers Asset Owners with ESG Solutions

Across the financial markets, the focus on environment, social and governance (ESG) practices has both shifted and heightened notably in recent years. Once a niche talking point, ESG has evolved into an all-encompassing transformation, with ESG considerations working their way into almost every operational facet of a firm.

Guided by our purpose to drive inclusive growth and prosperity, Nasdaq extends beyond our own operations to empower markets and communities with strategic solutions that have a measurable and lasting impact. Sitting at the epicenter of the capital markets and technology, we believe we play a key role by engaging and educating our clients on climate risks and providing ESG-focused marketplace solutions that help clients achieve their ESG objectives.

To help facilitate that engagement and education, this week, we released our new ESG Analytics 2022 report, which explores the many technologies and solutions that Nasdaq has available to help clients achieve their sustainability and governance objectives.

These include:

The eVestment platform and ESG Questionnaire, which features 140 qualitative and quantitative fields, has gathered ESG data points for over 75% of the products on the database (approximately 26,000 strategies).

The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (NSBN) connects issuers of sustainable bonds with investors looking to source detailed sustainable bond information for investment due diligence, selection, reporting, and monitoring.

Board Advisory helps boards visualize, enhance, and assess effectiveness through third-party administered evaluations.

Read the full report to learn more about these services and others that Nasdaq has available to help organizations find success in their ESG initiatives.