Nasdaq Covered Call ETFs for Growth & Income

Investors seeking higher income have been flocking to ETFs that use options to generate attractive dividends. There has been a recent surge in new products as providers develop innovative ways to package derivatives into ETFs, aiming to meet growing investor demand.

In addition to offering high yields, these strategies generally help reduce portfolio volatility. However, investors should remember that there’s no free lunch in investing. These products tend to perform best in sideways markets and often underperform during strong bull runs. That said, they can offer some downside protection when stocks decline.

While the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI launched the option income craze, its younger sibling—the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ—has been growing at a faster pace lately.

JEPQ aims to generate income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of stocks that closely mirrors the Nasdaq-100 Index, while using call options to generate income.

The NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF QQQI follows a similar strategy but emphasizes tax efficiency.

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO invests in large-cap dividend growth stocks with strong earnings and cash flow.

NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft MSFT, and Apple AAPL are top holdings in these ETFs. To learn more, please watch the short video above.

