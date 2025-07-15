Nasdaq Clings to Gains, New All-Time High Close

Tuesday, July 15, 2025



Markets wilted into the final minutes of trading before Tuesday’s close, with only the tech-heavy Nasdaq staying in the green when the closing bell sounded. Off last Thursday’s highs, the Nasdaq has once again led the way among major market indexes. The Dow dropped -498 points today, -0.98%, while the S&P 500 was -24 points, -0.40%. The Nasdaq gained +37 points, +0.18%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slid a considerable -44 points, -1.99% for the session.



NVIDIA NVDA closed at a new all-time high, +4% on the session and now +27% year to date, even with the big pullback in early April. The AI chip leader will soon be allowed to resume sales of its H20 AI chip in China; three months ago the government told the company it would need an additional license to do so.





Crypto Week Hits Procedural Snag



J.B. Hunt Delivers Q2 Earnings Miss



What to Expect from the Stock Market Wednesday



In what’s being dubbedon Capitol Hill, a procedural vote failed today, delaying the passage of key cryptocurrency allowances. Basically, certain Republicans in the House want to combine the three major crypto bills into one to put pressure on the Senate to pass all three, as well. But President Trump has already said he wants to pass the one piece of legislation of the three that is ready for his signature.Arkansas-based transport services company JBHT delivered its third earnings miss in its last four quarters (9 of the last 12 quarters) in what has been a challenging industry for investors over the past few years. Earnings of $1.31 per share came in 3 cents lower than the Zacks consensus estimate (and a penny shy of the year-ago quarter), with revenues of $2.93 billion which matched the year-ago tally but was a tad light of the forecast $2.94 billion.Revenue performance gained on a +6% increase in its Intermodal business, and +13% on truckloads (strictly limited to JBT). Yet Operating Income slipped -4%to $197.3 million in the quarter. Shares are down -3% on the news, -12% year to date. The stock carried a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) rating into today’s earnings report. ( You can see the full Zacks Earnings Calendar here. While this morning’s CPI report for June gave us insights into the retail sector last month, Wednesday morning brings us the wholesale print: the. Last month, ahead of tariff manifestations in the marketplace, headline PPI was +2.6% year over year, +2.7% on core. If we see the same jump we did in this morning’s CPI numbers, we could see ourselves back at a “3-handle” on wholesale prices, further inflating the cost of goods.We’ll also see plenty more Q2 earnings reports tomorrow, including financials MS and GS and airline major UAL . We’re still just ramping up on earnings, however; by next week, we’ll see days where more than 200 companies are reporting quarterly results.

