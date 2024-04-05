Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Partners with Axio to Advance Cybersecurity Governance at the Board Level

NEW YORK – July 14, 2025 – The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence (NCBE) today announced a strategic partnership with Axio, a leading provider of cyber risk quantification and management solutions, to enhance cybersecurity oversight capabilities for corporate boards.

This collaboration introduces two core offerings tailored to board directors:

Boardroom Cyber Talks – A monthly, on-demand video series featuring subject matter experts discussing foundational cybersecurity topics and emerging threats. The series is designed to equip board members with the knowledge needed to engage confidently in cybersecurity oversight.

BoD Cyber Insights – A quarterly subscription-based report that delivers company-specific cyber exposure analysis. The report translates technical risk into financial impact, enabling boards to assess alignment between cybersecurity strategy and enterprise risk priorities.

“Cybersecurity is a board-level issue, and directors need tools that translate technical complexity into actionable insight,” said Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Head of Governance & ESG Solutions at Nasdaq. “Our partnership with Axio reflects our commitment to supporting boards with the resources they need to govern effectively in today’s risk environment.”

Founded by cybersecurity and insurance experts, Axio has been recognized as a leader in cyber risk quantification by Forrester and was named Cyber Insurance Technology Provider of the Year at the 2025 Intelligent Insurer EU Cyber Awards 1. Its Axio360 platform is used by over 350 organizations across sectors including financial services, healthcare, and energy.

“Boards are increasingly expected to understand and oversee cyber risk,” said Scott Kannry, CEO and co-founder of Axio. “Through this partnership, we’re delivering data-driven insights that help directors make informed decisions and strengthen organizational resilience.”

The partnership builds on Nasdaq’s broader efforts to elevate board governance through education, technology, and strategic partnerships. Boardroom Cyber Talks will be available to all NCBE members, and BoD Cyber Insights will be offered via direct subscription through Axio.

For more information, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/governance/nasdaq-center-for-board-excellence/boardroom-cyber-talks



About the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence convenes board members, executives, governance professionals, and educators to advance board effectiveness and empower connectivity in the boardroom and beyond. In addition to first-hand access to thought leadership and curated virtual and in-person experiences, members can tap into Nasdaq’s global governance network through idea exchange and authentic connections. Learn more at www.nasdaq.com/solutions/governance/nasdaq-center-for-board-excellence.



About Axio

Axio is the leader in SaaS-based risk management software, which empowers security leaders to build and optimize security programs and quantify risk for better investment prioritization and decision-making. Since 2013, Axio has been a trusted partner of the world’s leading critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial services organizations. Axio360 is the only risk management platform designed to align security leaders, business leaders, executives, and Boards of Directors around a common set of benchmarks, performance metrics, and shared understanding of the most critical corporate risks. Learn more at www.axio.com.