Nasdaq Boosts Trade Surveillance With Data Discovery Tool

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ has launched a data discovery tool within Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, which is widely used as a surveillance solution by the sell-side industry.



The newly launched data discovery tool will help the compliance teams to manage their trading and surveillance activity in a better way. This new technology has been created in collaboration with Nasdaq clients and is already being used by a number of firms. Though the technology currently focuses on surveillance, later on it will also be used by other market technology platforms of Nasdaq to disclose further insights from data analysis.



The new technology is aimed at assisting firms in a number of trade surveillance areas, which include regulatory inquiries with access to extensive trading data, data reconciliation and market abuse case reviews. It also aids data scientists in regularizing large datasets for internal analysis.



The launch of the data discovery tool will enable trade surveillance clients to analyze the data which were not utilized earlier. This will further boost operations, advance surveillance, as well as differentiate and empower the business strategy.



In November, Nasdaq launched AI for the purpose of surveillance on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company’s U.S. market surveillance unit and Nasdaq’s Market Technology business collaborated to create the AI in order to detect malicious activity.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have rallied 33.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 26.5%.

