Nasdaq Announces Delisting of Multiple Companies' Securities Including Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Nasdaq announces the delisting of multiple companies' stocks, all suspended since late 2024.

Nasdaq has announced the delisting of multiple companies' securities, which have not traded since their respective suspensions in late 2024. The companies affected include Alpine 4 Holdings, Orgenesis Inc., ShiftPixy, Novo Integrated Sciences, Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp., Exela Technologies, Finnovate Acquisition Corp., Mondee Holdings, TLGY Acquisition Corporation, Target Global Acquisition I Corp., Inception Growth Acquisition Limited, Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp., Globalink Investment Inc., BurTech Acquisition Corp., Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp, Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation, CF Acquisition Corp VII, Kairous Acquisition Corp Limited, Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp., and Molecular Templates, Inc. The regulations regarding these delistings can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series.

Potential Positives

None

Potential Negatives

The delisting of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.’s Class A common stock indicates significant financial or regulatory issues, impacting investor confidence.

The suspension of trading for Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. since October 2024 suggests ongoing operational difficulties or compliance failures that could undermine the company's market reputation.

The press release highlights a broader trend of multiple companies being delisted, which may suggest systemic issues within specific sectors or market sentiment that could affect future investor interest in companies like Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

FAQ

Why was Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. delisted from Nasdaq?

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was delisted due to suspension since October 18, 2024, with no trading activity since that date.

What are the reasons for stock suspension on Nasdaq?

Stocks can be suspended for various reasons, including non-compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, financial instability, or failure to file required reports.

How many companies are being delisted from Nasdaq?

Nasdaq announced the delisting of multiple companies, including Alpine 4 Holdings, Orgenesis, and ShiftPixy, among others, due to extended suspension.

When did the delisting of these stocks become effective?

The delisting of the specified companies was announced on April 30, 2025, following their respective suspension dates in late 2024.

Where can I find more information about Nasdaq's delisting rules?

More information about Nasdaq's delisting rules can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series on the Nasdaq website.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 18, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Orgenesis Inc. Orgenesis Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 21, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ShiftPixy, Inc. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 28, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.’s stock was suspended on November 6, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 7, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and 6.00% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock of Exela Technologies, Inc. Exela Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 8, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. Finnovate Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 12, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Mondee Holdings, Inc. Mondee Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 6, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of TLGY Acquisition Corporation. TLGY Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 9, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. Target Global Acquisition I Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, units, and rights of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, rights, and units of Globalink Investment Inc. Globalink Investment Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the unit of BurTech Acquisition Corp. BurTech Acquisition Corp.’s security was suspended on December 18, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, rights, and units of Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation. Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of CF Acquisition Corp VII. CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, rights, units, and warrants of Kairous Acquisition Corp Limited. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s securities were suspended on December 24, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the unit of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.’s security was suspended on December 24, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Molecular Templates, Inc. Molecular Templates, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 26, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, and rights of NorthView Acquisition Corporation. NorthView Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 27, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.