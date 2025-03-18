Nasdaq and nuam Extend Strategic Technology Partnership to Enhance Post-Trade Processing in Latin America

Nasdaq and nuam extend their partnership to enhance post-trade processing across Chile, Colombia, and Peru's stock exchanges.

NEW YORK AND SANTIAGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and nuam (NUAM: nuam), the merger of Santiago, Lima, and Colombia stock exchanges, today announced an extension of their strategic technology partnership, which will see all three exchanges’ central securities depositories (CSD) adopt Nasdaq’s CSD platform to optimize post-trade processing in the region.





The agreement expands Nasdaq’s existing relationship with nuam, with the exchanges currently consolidating their trading infrastructures on Nasdaq's platform to help attract global sources of liquidity. It also builds on Nasdaq's longstanding technology partnership with Chile's CSD, Depósito Central de Valores (DCV), one of the region’s most advanced CSD platforms.





nuam’s integrated post-trade infrastructure will benefit from a unified solution based on international standards, while greater interoperability across both trading and CSD infrastructure will reduce the costs and barriers associated with accessing the individual markets, increase liquidity, and enhance operational efficiencies across the three exchanges.





"Having high technological standards is essential for providing security and confidence to investors, as well as expanding investment opportunities and access to new markets," said Juan Pablo Córdoba, CEO of nuam. "Our alliance with Nasdaq reaffirms our commitment to building an integrated, efficient, and accessible capital market in Latin America. The adoption of this technology will optimize connectivity, strengthen our infrastructure, and facilitate access for global investors, boosting competitiveness and the growth of the Latin American financial ecosystem," Córdoba noted.





“Enhancing the infrastructure underpinning global capital markets is essential to maintaining systemwide resilience and an incredibly powerful catalyst for growth,” said Magnus Haglind, SVP and Head of Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. “nuam is at the heart of Latin America’s extraordinary journey, with the region’s markets embracing modernization at a phenomenal rate. By adopting world-leading technology they can attract international investors while ensuring they have the agility to incorporate innovative, new technologies to better serve the three markets and unlock new sources of revenue.”





According to a recent Nasdaq survey, 84% of respondents said that they are keen to increase their investment in Latin America



1



. Yet the survey also revealed structural challenges that restrict flows and adds to costs: 59% of respondents said that market structure issues impose limits on their investment flows. Specifically, fragmentation, processing errors and a lack of standardization are hampering operations, with respondents seeking greater cohesion and automation to increase efficiency and improve market access.





The implementation of Nasdaq’s CSD technology will introduce more standardized business processes and connectivity, simplifying investors’ ability to settle trades across each market. Removing barriers to investment can help attract more international capital to nuam exchanges and support the rapid development of the Latin American economy.





Nasdaq’s technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,500+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.







Camille Stafford; +1 (234) 934 9513;



Camille.Stafford@nasdaq.com







Chile: Diego Schiaffino Tyrer; +569 5528 3560;



diego.schiaffino@nuamx.com







Colombia: María Paula Aristizábal Bedoya; +57 311 2238929;



maria.aristizabal@nuamx.com







Perú: Diana Sánchez Guerrero: +51 938 946 452;



diana.sanchez@nuamx.com









nuam (Stock Exchanges: NUAM) is the first multi-country stock exchange integration, bringing together the Chilean, Colombian, and Peruvian markets. It aims to standardize trading conditions and regulations across the three countries while adhering to the highest international standards. This, in turn, attracts foreign investment flows with greater strength and confidence, ultimately improving the lives of citizens in Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Through this integration, the company seeks to position itself as a key player in theglobal marketinfrastructure industry. For more information:



www.nuamx.com



.







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will” and “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq’s central securities depository infrastructure and related technology solutions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





1





https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/fintech/resources/survey/latam-markets-report





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.