Moomoo Joins Hands with Nasdaq to Empower Investors and Improve Market Access

Moomoo, a subsidy of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings and one of the world's leading investment and trading platforms, today announced the signing of a global strategic partnership agreement with financial powerhouse Nasdaq to reaffirm their joint commitment to investor empowerment and improving market access.

Both Moomoo Singapore and Nasdaq are no stranger to investor empowerment.

As a next generation digital brokerage, Moomoo Singapore recognises the importance of providing retail investors with access to products that were once only available to select groups of individuals. Its objective is to utilise technology to empower the everyday man and woman with the necessary tools and resources to attain financial independence.

Moomoo Singapore is committed to promoting financial education by helping people from all walks of life develop critical skills to make rational and informed decisions about their financial futures. To that end, the moomoo platform is replete with the resources needed to help investors make better informed decisions in their investment journey, such as its online learning portal Moo Learn and Moomoo community.

“We hold Nasdaq's dedication to creating equitable opportunities in high regard, as it mirrors our commitment to fostering financial inclusivity and helping retail investors from diverse backgrounds realize their full potential. Real-time, accurate, and in-depth market data are an important means to encourage investors to actively participate in various financial market transactions. For many years, we have been promoting close cooperation with major exchanges and data providers globally, including Nasdaq, to provide investors with the best data experience and to seize every investment opportunity,” Mr Robin Xu of Futu Holdings said.

As a global provider of market data solutions, Nasdaq’s mission is to provide investors with the right tools to bring their investing decisions to the next level. One of Nasdaq’s key market data solutions is the Nasdaq TotalView®, a data product that includes full order book depth including every single quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American- and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq, the single largest U.S. equity exchange by market share. Nasdaq TotalView will be available on the moomoo platform starting from May.



Empowering clients to invest better

"We’re continuing to hear from global investors about the need for transparency and their interest in gaining access to the U.S. markets,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data at Nasdaq. “We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with moomoo to support retail investors through educational content to help make more informed investment decisions as they navigate the financial ecosystem.”

Working together, the enhanced partnership between moomoo and Nasdaq is set to introduce more innovative educational initiatives in the future and unlock more opportunities that help empower investors across the globe.