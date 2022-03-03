Nasdaq and Hashdex Launch Digital Assets Curriculum for Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the launch of the Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets curriculum. Open to all financial professionals free of charge, the twelve-part course is designed to provide informative and educational resources for financial advisors on the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem, investing considerations, regulation, taxes and more.

The Nasdaq Advisor Academy Digital Assets curriculum is tailored to the needs of financial advisors with live presentations on core learning materials, Q&A and practice modules for each session. The program provides a comprehensive overview of the digital asset landscape, including participants, institutions, rules, and strategies critical to an advisor’s participation in the asset class. The lectures are guided by Keith Black, PhD, CFA, CAIA, FDP, adjunct faculty at the University of Massachusetts, as well as experts from Nasdaq and Hashdex, and each session will be followed by discussions with leading industry practitioners.

“The continued development of digital assets and blockchain technology allows for a range of potential applications and investment opportunities,” said Jake Rapaport, Head of Digital Asset Index Research, Nasdaq. “As we see an increased interest among financial advisors in obtaining knowledge in the digital asset space, we set out to provide resources to empower the investment community as they consider incorporating crypto into their investment strategies.”

“Hashdex and Nasdaq are committed to helping investors around the world better understand the crypto ecosystem, and the Nasdaq Advisor Academy Digital Assets curriculum is an educational resource developed with this mission in mind,” said Matthew Flood, Head of Business Development (U.S.A.) at Hashdex. “Given growing interest and demand among financial advisors, we are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq in developing this course, which has been designed specifically for those interested in offering this asset class to their clients. We look forward to continuing to offer new and engaging ways that invite innovative investors to learn more about the emerging crypto economy.”

The jointly developed curriculum builds on Nasdaq and Hashdex’s long-standing partnership in the crypto space. Hashdex and Nasdaq partnered to develop and launch the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) in February 2021, providing global investors both a reliable benchmark for the asset class and a way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Hashdex developed the world’s first crypto ETFs, the Hashdex-Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11 and HDEX.BH), which track the NCI™and is available for trading on both the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

For more information about the curriculum or to register, please visit http://riachannel.com/Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex’s simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto index ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com

