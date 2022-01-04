Nasdaq Expands Governance Technology Solutions, Empowering Boards with Acquisition of QDiligence

As part of its continuing efforts to bolster its governance solutions and empower boards of directors, Nasdaq is acquiring QDiligence, a privately-held provider of software that facilitates digital director and officer (D&O) questionnaires and self-evaluations for directors and corporate secretaries. Nasdaq plans to integrate QDiligence within its broader Nasdaq Governance Solutions business, which operates an award-winning1 suite of governance technology and consultative solutions.

Founded in 2010, QDiligence builds fully customized D&O questionnaires and Board Assessments on-demand for every client. With its digital solutions, directors and officers can rapidly review, correct and confirm their compliance and evaluation data.

“QDiligence has a long and successful history of digitizing questionnaires,” said Russell Maher, President of QDiligence. “Through a shared vision of governance excellence, we are thrilled to join the team at Nasdaq Governance Solutions to continue delivering the most innovative governance technology solutions available today.”

Nasdaq Governance Solutions supports global public, private and nonprofit organizations on their journeys to achieve board effectiveness and drive governance excellence. Through its user-friendly Nasdaq Boardvantage board portal, directors and corporate secretaries can streamline meeting management, collaboration and decision-making. In addition, Nasdaq EnGauge transforms the paper-based D&O questionnaire processes into effective digital procedures for governance professionals. Combined with its team of Board Engagement experts, Nasdaq supports board and management evaluations that promote alignment and continuous improvement.

“The addition of QDiligence helps to solidify Nasdaq as a best-in-class provider of digital director & officer questionnaires and board evaluations,” said Michael Bartels, Senior Vice President, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq. “We are excited to welcome Russell, Paul and the QDiligence team to Nasdaq to support the advancement of our product vision as we seek to expand our reach as a strategic provider of ESG-related technology solutions to directors, corporate secretaries, and governance professionals.”

1. Nasdaq Boardvantage is recognized as a 2021 Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Sales & Customer Service - Financial Services Industries; 2021 Gold Asia-Pacific Stevie Award Winner; Customer Service Institute of America's 2020 International Service Excellence Awards – Division of a Large Business; 2019 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales & Customer Service; 2018 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best New Product of the Year, Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Software Customer Service Department of the Year, and Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year; 2018 RiskTech 100 Category Winner for Operational Risk & GRC; and 2018 6th Annual Best in Biz Awards International Winner.