Nasdaq Acknowledges Invesco QQQ Trust's Preliminary Proxy and Proposals

Nasdaq acknowledges Invesco QQQ Trust's preliminary proxy and proposed changes, affirming continued partnership and licensing arrangements.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nasdaq issued the following statement on the preliminary proxy filed by Invesco QQQ Trust and the proposals contained within it.





Nasdaq is aware of the preliminary proxy that was filed by Invesco QQQ Trust and the proposals contained within it. Invesco and Nasdaq were engaged in dialogue as Invesco explored bringing these proposals to shareholders.





The proposed change to the Trust structure does not alter the terms of Nasdaq’s licensing arrangements with Invesco nor the administration of the Nasdaq-100



®



Index. If the proposals are approved, Invesco will pay the associated license fee out of its unitary management fee, as compared to the current state where the license fee is paid by QQQ directly.





We remain committed to our strategic partnership with Invesco and delivering the trusted benchmark on which investors rely.







About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results and our partnerships, agreements, products and services. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise







