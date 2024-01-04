In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Micron Technology has lost about 2.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 10.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 5.2%, and AstraZeneca, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, MU

