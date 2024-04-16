In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 10.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.6%. Tesla is lower by about 37.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 3.1%, and Airbnb, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMD

