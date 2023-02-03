In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences has lost about 1.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 9.1%. Atlassian is showing a gain of 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 4.8%, and Lucid Group, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, GILD

