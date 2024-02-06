In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, GE HealthCare Technologies registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 2.0%. Atlassian is lower by about 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 1.9%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, GEHC

