Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, ZM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 1.6%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices, trading down 1.5%, and Netflix, trading up 3.0% on the day.

