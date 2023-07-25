In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 1.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 5.2%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PACCAR, trading down 4.2%, and Datadog, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, PDD

