In early trading on Thursday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 9.0%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AstraZeneca, trading down 6.5%, and Synopsys, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, MRVL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.