In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 45.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.8%. Moderna is lower by about 32.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TEAM

