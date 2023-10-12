In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Fastenal registers a 25.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.9%. JD.com is lower by about 48.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 4.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, FAST

