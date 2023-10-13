In early trading on Friday, shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 21.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com (JD), trading down 3.2%. JD.com is lower by about 52.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet (FTNT), trading down 2.1%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, FANG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.