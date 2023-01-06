In early trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Costco Wholesale registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 4.8%. Illumina is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.3%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, COST

