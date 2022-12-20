In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 80.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 4.8%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 3.0%, and Airbnb, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, LCID

