Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 31.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 2.6%. Fortinet Inc is showing a gain of 18.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 1.9%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 2.2% on the day.

