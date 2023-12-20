In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 4.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 4.3%. DexCom is showing a gain of 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 2.2%, and Illumina, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, SIRI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.