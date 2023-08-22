In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 36.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Copart, trading down 49.7%. Copart is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.0%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CPRT, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.