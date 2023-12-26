In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Intel registers a 85.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Comcast, trading down 0.9%. Comcast is showing a gain of 24.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.7%, and Atlassian, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CMCSA, INTC

