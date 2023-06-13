In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 31.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 3.1%. Biogen is showing a gain of 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 1.8%, and Rivian Automotive, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, JD

