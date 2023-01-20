In early trading on Friday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is AstraZeneca, trading down 2.0%. AstraZeneca is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 1.5%, and Alphabet, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AZN, NFLX

