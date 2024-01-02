In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 16.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 5.3%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MongoDB, trading down 4.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.