Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, GOOG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 20.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler, trading down 3.2%. Zscaler is showing a gain of 47.3% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Starbucks trading down 2.1% on the day.

