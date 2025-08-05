And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 15.1%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are GlobalFoundries, trading down 12.3%, and Palantir Technologies, trading up 8.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, AXON
