And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 2.0%. Verisk Analytics is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 1.6%, and Micron Technology, trading up 7.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRSK, APP
