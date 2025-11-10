In early trading on Monday, shares of Applovin topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Applovin registers a 106.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 2.0%. Verisk Analytics is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading down 1.6%, and Micron Technology, trading up 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRSK, APP

