Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, APP

In early trading on Monday, shares of Applovin topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.0%. Year to date, Applovin registers a 68.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 5.6%. T-Mobile is showing a gain of 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 4.4%, and Broadcom, trading up 4.5% on the day.

