In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 57.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 3.4%. Atlassian is lower by about 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.1%, and Airbnb, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, INTC

