Nasdaq 100 Movers: STX, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.4%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 44.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 6.3%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 46.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 5.6%, and DexCom, trading up 7.4% on the day.

