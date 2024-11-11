In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 40.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 11.0%. Super Micro Computer is lower by about 23.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.3%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, TSLA

