And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 11.0%. Super Micro Computer is lower by about 23.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.3%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 3.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, TSLA
