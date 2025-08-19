In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Intel registers a 27.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palantir Technologies, trading down 4.0%. Palantir Technologies is showing a gain of 120.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.2%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PLTR, INTC

