In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Marvell Technology has lost about 24.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks, trading down 8.3%. Palo Alto Networks is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 7.3%, and American Electric Power, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PANW, MRVL

