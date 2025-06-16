Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, PLTR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Palantir Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Palantir Technologies registers a 90.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 1.1%. Old Dominion Freight Line is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cadence Design Systems, trading down 0.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.7% on the day.

