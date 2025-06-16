And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 1.1%. Old Dominion Freight Line is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Cadence Design Systems, trading down 0.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, PLTR
