And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 5.1%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 27.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 4.7%, and Axon Enterprise, trading up 1.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, MRVL
