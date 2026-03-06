In early trading on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day\'s best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.2%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 5.1%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 27.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 4.7%, and Axon Enterprise, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, MRVL

